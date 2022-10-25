Six Vietnamese universities named in THE World University Rankings
Six Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023, which includes nearly 1,800 universities across 104 countries and regions, the largest and most diverse of its kind to date.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam attracts over 18.7 billion USD of FDI in nine months
Vietnam attracted more than 18.7 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2022, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
See more
Infographic68 years of Hanoi’s Liberation Day
In the 68 years since liberation and, especially, in the 36 years of renovation, Hanoi’s economy has continuously grown at a high rate. Along with economic development, social welfare has also seen outstanding achievements, creating new momentum to raise the city’s stature amid extensive integration.
InfographicVietnamese localities named in UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
Five Vietnamese localities have been listed in the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), which supports and improves the practice of lifelong learning in cities worldwide.
InfographicProud milestones over 77 years of Vietnam News Agency
On Sept. 15, 1945, the Viet Nam Thong Tan Xa (now Thong Tan Xa Viet Nam or Vietnam News Agency) officially aired the Declaration of Independence and the list of members of the Provisional Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in Vietnamese, French, and English. Sept. 15 then became the traditional day of the Vietnam News Agency.
InfographicTips to prevent lost luggage when traveling by plane
Baggage-related incidents at the airport sometimes happen to first-timers, but frequent flyers can also get into awkward situations.
InfographicVietnamese students leave impression at regional and international Olympiads
Vietnamese students competing at regional and international Olympiads in 2022 obtained higher achievements compared to in previous years.