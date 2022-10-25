Society Infographic 68 years of Hanoi’s Liberation Day In the 68 years since liberation and, especially, in the 36 years of renovation, Hanoi’s economy has continuously grown at a high rate. Along with economic development, social welfare has also seen outstanding achievements, creating new momentum to raise the city’s stature amid extensive integration.

Society Infographic Vietnamese localities named in UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities Five Vietnamese localities have been listed in the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), which supports and improves the practice of lifelong learning in cities worldwide.