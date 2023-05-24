Society Ministry proposes plan on pension, allowance increases The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has submitted to the Government a plan in which it proposes a 20.8% increase of pensions and social insurance benefits and monthly allowances for those with no salary increase from January 1, 2022.

Society HCM City’s public high schools to accept 70% of 10th-grade students More than 96,000 students will attend the 10th-grade entrance exam for public high schools in Ho Chi Minh City, but enrollment quotas of 114 public high schools in the city total only 77,294, according to the municipal Department of Education and Training.

Society PM urges stronger wildfire prevention measures Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged stepping up wildfire prevention measures as heatwaves are scorching many localities nationwide, increasing the risk of wildfires.

Society Vietnamese, Chinese publishing houses sign deals Vietnam’s Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the People's Publishing House of China signed a cooperation agreement for the 2023-2028 period, and a copyright contract for the second volume of the book “Xi Jinping Tells Stories” on May 23 in Hanoi.