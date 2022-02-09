Business Gold shops brace for God of Wealth Day crowds Gold buying is expected to skyrocket on the God of Wealth Day on the 10th day of the lunar year, which falls on February 10, since it is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity during the year.

Business International medial highlights Vietnam’s investment opportunities Emerging markets (EM) like Vietnam can provide potential growth opportunities for investors who do their due diligence, according to an article published by ETF Trends, a leading source in Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) news of the US.

Business Binh Duong-based businesses need up to 50,000 labourers Businesses in the southern industrial hub of Binh Duong are needing 40,000-50,000 labourers, mostly unskilled workers, in order to promote production after the long Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.

Business Vietnam welcomes nearly 9,000 international tourists under pilot programme As of February 7, Vietnam welcomed 8,967 international tourists since a pilot programme was launched last November, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.