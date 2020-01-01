Culture - Sports Portrait of coach Park Hang-seo fetches 12,000 USD for charity A portrait of national football team coach Park Hang-seo has been sold for 12,000 USD during an auction at Chon Auction House in Hanoi, with the entire sum going to charity.

Culture - Sports Top 10 events that shape Hanoi city in 2019 The following are the top 10 events that shaped the development of the capital city of Hanoi as announced by the municipal Party Committee on December 27.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese athlete wins gold medal at Asian Pencak Silat Championship Nguyen Thi Cam Nhi of Vietnam bagged the gold medal in the women’s 70kg category at the 5th Asian Pencak Silat Championship, which took place in Yanji, China, from December 25 - 30.