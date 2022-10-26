Deputy Nguyen Thi Hue of Bac Kan speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly’s fourth session entered the sixth working day in Hanoi on October 26 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

In the morning, they discussed in groups the draft Resolution on the pilot grant of the right to choose car number plates through auction, and another on piloting several special mechanisms and policies for the development of Dak Lak province's Buon Ma Thuot city.

In the afternoon session presided over by permanent NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man and live broadcast, Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang presented a report on the draft Law on Civil Defence and Chairman of the NA Defence and Security Committee Le Tan Toi delivered a report verifying the bill.

Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh presented a report collecting feedback on the draft revised Law on Prevention and Control of Domestic Violence. Later, the NA discussed the draft amendments to the law.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung also explained several points mentioned by lawmakers.

During the October 27 plenary session live broadcast nationwide, deputies will look into the 2022 socio-economic performance, the 2023 socio-economic development plan, the 2022 State budget; the 2023 State budget estimate, public investment plan and allocation of State budget./.