Sketchers spread love for Hanoi
Hanoi offers artists endless inspiration. Join us to meet members of the Hanoi Urban Sketchers club to see how they were inspired.
Back on streets to draw Hanoi’s corners amid the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Hanoi urban sketchers still keep up their familiar drawing session, only except that today all members wear face masks.
They are busy drawing sketches of French architecture vestiges in Hanoi for their third publication. The sketchbook is expected to inspire audience’s love for Vietnam’s capital city./.