Sketches featuring Southern Resistance War on show
An exhibition themed "Sketches of the Southern Resistance War" opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum on April 26.
A sketch drawn in 1968 (Source: courtesy of the exhibition organiser)
Hanoi, (VNA) –
The exhibition has been jointly organised by the museum and Ho Chi Minh City’s Fine Arts Museum on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30).
It introduces to the public 70 sketches collected by the city’s museum. They were drawn in the southern battlefield in the 1954-1975 period, using watercolours, iron pens and pencils.
Through their drawings, artists and soldiers recorded "battlefield diaries" about the people, life, land and the tough resistance war facing the Vietnamese army and people in the south.
Director of the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum Nguyen Anh Minh said that the exhibition offers a chance for Vietnamese people to honour and express their gratitude for the forefathers who fought and sacrificed for national liberation, and to educate the younger generation about national patriotism and pride.
The exhibition will remain open to visitors until the end of May 8./.
