Culture - Sports Concert to honour forefront ‘soldiers’ in COVID-19 fight A special concert entitled “We Return” will take place in Hanoi on June 19 as a “thank you” gesture to those who have been on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, gathering together over 130 artists from Vietnam’s three largest orchestras.

Travel Ninh Binh to continue as host of National Tourism Year in 2021 The northern province of Ninh Binh will continue to be host of National Tourism Year in 2021 after activities within this year’s programme were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Culture - Sports Village well in Vietnamese people's life The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. A village well not only provides water for the villagers’ daily use but also maintains its important role in the local people’s social life.

Culture - Sports Social distancing paintings on display Nhan Dan (The People) newspaper and the Vietnam Fine Arts Association displayed paintings created during social distancing on in Hanoi on June 15.