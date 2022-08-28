Slovak Constitution Day marked in HCM City
A get-together was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 28 by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the municipal chapter of the Vietnam-Slovakia Friendship Association (VSFA HCM City) to mark the 30th anniversary of Slovak Constitution Day (September 1).
Addressing the event, VSFA HCM City President Bui Quang Hai reviews the ties between the two countries since they set up diplomatic relations on February 2, 1950.
He highlighted Slovakia's support to Vietnam throughout the history, especially in personnel training.
Particularly, Slovakia's recognition of Vietnamese-Slovakian community as its 14th ethnic minority group has created favourable conditions for the community to make more contributions to the host society, he stressed.
He also underlined the sound partnership among localities of both sides, as well as bilateral cultural cooperation.
For his part, Deputy Ambassador and Trade Counsellor of the Slovak Embassy in Vietnam Marian Veres said that for Slovak people, Vietnam is an attractive country with great potential. He said that he has worked to recover and further beef up bilateral ties, especially in economy.
He noted that before COVID-19 broke out, many Slovak firms showed interest in Vietnam, holding that this positive trend will return, so that the business communities of both sides will foster their partnership.
According to the VSFA HCM City, Slovakia has been an important partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe, with two-way trade rising through the years.
Statistics from the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) showed that two-way trade hit 1 billion USD in 2020. As of the middle of this year, Slovakia had ranked 45th out of 135 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with 12 projects worth 140.8 million USD./.