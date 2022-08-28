Politics Dong Thap boosts multifaceted cooperation with Champasak province of Laos Secretary of the Party Committee of Mekong Delta Dong Thap province Le Quoc Phong on August 27 had a working session with Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of the southwestern Lao province of Champasak Vilayvong Bouddakham.

Politics Diplomatic sector makes great contributions to national defence, construction Over the past 77 years, under the leadership of the Party, the diplomatic sector has continuously developed in a comprehensive and strong manner, making important contributions to the national revolution, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has stated.

Politics Lao Cai urged to push up sustainable socio-economic development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the northern border province of Lao Cai to make greater efforts to promote fast and sustainable socio-economic development, maintain national defence and security, and speed up international integration during his working session with local key officials on August 28.

Politics Vietnam develops in all fields: Cambodian official Over the past 77 years, Vietnam, under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Government, has grown in all spheres, bring progress, prosperity, and better prestige to the nation in the region and in the world, said a Cambodian official.