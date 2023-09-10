Slovak Constitution Day observed in HCM City
President of the Vietnam - Slovakia Friendship Association (VSFA) in HCM City Bui Quang Hai (R) shakes hands with Slovak Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Marian Veres. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - A get-together to celebrate the 31st anniversary of Slovak Constitution Day (September 1, 1992 - 2023) was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on September 9, demonstrating solidarity and friendship between the people of HCM City and Slovakia.
In his greetings, President of the Vietnam - Slovakia Friendship Association (VSFA) in HCM City Bui Quang Hai said that the diplomatic relationship that Vietnam set up with Czechoslovakia on February 2, 1950 and , and continues to develop with Slovakia over the past 30 years, is the foundation for the development of friendship between the two peoples.
In recent years, Slovakia has been an important partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe with two-way trade increasing steadily every year.
As of mid-2023, Slovakia had 12 investment projects in Vietnam with a total registered capital of 140.8 million USD, ranking 45th out of 135 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.
Slovak Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Marian Veres said relations between Slovakia and Vietnam have developed fruitfully in recent times, stressing that there is great potential for the two sides to further strengthen cooperation, especially in terms of trade, tourism, energy, renewable energy, and vocational training.
According to the diplomat, the Slovak Government has officially recognised the Vietnamese community as the country’s 14th ethnic minority group and approved regulations for the community. The decision aims to acknowledge and honour contributions made by the Vietnamese community to Slovakia’s construction and economic development, contributing to enhancing traditional solidarity and friendship between the two peoples./.