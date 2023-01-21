Slovakia’s town keeps memorabilia on President Ho Chi Minh
Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan (R) and governor of Horne Saliby town Pavol Dobossy (Photo: VNA)
Tuan had a meeting with the town’s governor Pavol Dobossy who told the diplomat that after 65 years, the Horne Saliby City Hall still keeps a notebook which includes the writings of President Ho Chi Minh, and photos of his visit to the locality.
In 2017, a bronze plate was placed in remembrance of the late Vietnamese leader.
Tuan thanked the authorities and people of Horne Saliby town and Pavol personally for preserving precious memorabilia and memories of President Ho Chi Minh.
The host affirmed his willingness to cooperate with the Vietnamese Embassy to continue jointly preserving the memories of the late leader as a symbol of good affections and traditional friendship between the two countries' people./.