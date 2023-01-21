Society Incense offered to commemorate Hung Kings on Tet occasion An incense-offering ceremony was held at the top of Nghia Linh Mountain in the northern province of Phu Tho in commemoration of Hung Kings – the legendary founders of the nation – on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival on January 21 (the last day of the last lunar month).

Society Tet impressive in foreign ambassadors’ eyes Tet (Lunar New Year) is always an interesting experience for foreigners in Vietnam. Enjoying the Tet atmosphere, foreign ambassadors have shared their feelings about the biggest traditional festival in the country.

Society Character traits of people born in the Year of the Cat The Cat is the fourth out of the 12 zodiac animals. According to the lunar calendar, this Year of the Cat begins on January 22, 2023 and will conclude on February 9, 2024.

Society Vietnamese family traditions in the Lunar New Year festival Family reunion is a long-standing tradition during the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest holiday celebration of the year for the Vietnamese people.