World Southeast Asia’s largest bank sees higher-than-expected quarterly profit increase The Singapore-based DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets, has reported a stronger-than-expected 68% rise in quarterly profit last year thanks to a soar in net interest margins.

World Thailand cracks down on illegal job scams As many as 46 suspects were prosecuted this fiscal year for allegedly deceiving 112 people into working illegally overseas, the Thai Ministry of Labour said on February 13.

World Thailand’s retail growth projected to hit 6-8% in 2023 Thailand's retail industry, thanks to the recovery of tourism, is forecast to grow by 6-8% in 2023, double the rate of the country's GDP, said the Thai Retailers Association (TRA).

World Thailand seeks ways to boost trade with China Thailand will seek to boost trade with China when it hosts the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) Joint Committee in April, according to the Thai Ministry of Commerce’s Department of Trade Negotiations.