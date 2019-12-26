Business Vietnam invests over 500 million USD abroad in 2019 Vietnam’s total investment abroad was estimated at 508.14 million USD in 2019, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnamese businesses join trade promotion event in Russia Six Vietnamese businesses, including Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), participated in a trade promotion event in Russia’s Kaluga city on December 23-24.

Business Vietnam Airlines to launch Da Nang – Shanghai service National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch a service between Da Nang city in central Vietnam and China’s Shanghai on January 19, 2020.

Business New code of conduct for brokers, securities firms A new code of conduct will be introduced in 2020 to improve the ethical standards of brokerage firms and brokers, according to the Vietnam Association of Securities Businesses (VASB).