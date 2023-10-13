World Malaysian PM proposes bold reforms in draft budget for 2024 Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on October 13 submitted to the country’s parliament a draft budget for 2024 which includes bolder reforms for the economy with new tax measures.

World Seminar on East Sea opens in Canada The Ottawa-based Macdonald-Laurier Institute and Philippine Embassy in Canada co-organised a seminar on the East Sea, discussing ways to keep the waters free, open and developed and to ensure the rule of law.

World Thailand seizes over 2,000 guns in three-day nationwide crackdown Thailand’s police have seized more than 2,000 illegal guns and 75,000 bullets and arrested 1,593 suspects in a three-day nationwide crackdown following a deadly shooting at a Bangkok shopping mall.