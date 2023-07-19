A series of specialized international exhibitions featuring electronics and smart appliances, gifts and toys open in Ho Chi Minh City on July 19 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A series of specialized international exhibitions featuring electronics and smart appliances, gifts and toys opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 19.

They include Vietnam International Electronics and Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE), Vietnam International Gifts and Houseware Expo (IGHE), and Vietnam International Baby Products and Toys Expo (IBTE).

With more than 550 booths, the exhibitions are organized by Vinexad Advertising and Trade Fair Joint Stock Company and China’s Chaoyu Expo Co., Ltd, in collaboration with the Vietnam Electronic Business Association (VEIA), the Vietnam Association of Consumer Goods Development (VACOD), the Vietnam - China Chamber of Commerce, and China Chamber of Commerce.

The IEAE will bring marvelous experiences to visitors from now until July 21. Through the event, organisers expect to expand and increase cooperation in the production of smart electronics in Vietnam.



The IGHE showcases typical products from professional manufacturers and exports, towards meeting the needs of Vietnamese customers, while the IBTE is the most professional exhibition on products and toys for children aged 0-14.



Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director of Chaoyu Expo Leo Mo said that Vietnam is an emerging market with huge consumption potential and increasing purchasing power, including for imported goods. Therefore, Chinese products will enrich consumer product structure in the Vietnamese market while bolstering economic and trade exchanges and long-term cooperation between the two countries.

To Ngoc Son, Deputy Director of the Asian-African Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that Vietnam's economic growth has led to significant improvements in the quality of life, prompting the consumer manufacturing industry to expand the demand for co-production, improving products and innovation capacity, and updating products in line with global market trends.

The exhibitions not only create opportunities for domestic and international businesses to meet and exchange goods directly, but also contribute to bringing new solutions, technologies, diverse products and advanced services to the local market while improving the quality of life for Vietnamese people./.