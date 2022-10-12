At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Smart Banking summit 2022 is taking place in Hanoi starting October 11 and highlighting the active participation of the sector in the 4th Industrial Revolution (IR).



The two-day event, co-chaired by the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission and State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), is an occasion for financial and banking establishments to share domestic and international experiences in their digital transformation processes and put forth recommendations to the future development of the sector.



In his opening speech, head of the commission Tran Tuan Anh said in its Resolution 52 dated September 27, 2019 on policies for active engagement in the 4th IR, the Politburo has identified banking as one of the industries to be prioritised in Vietnam's participation in the revolution.



He considered the summit a practical move in implementing the resolution and the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution.



SBV Deputy Governor Nguyen Kim Anh said many digital banking services have become available and many banks in Vietnam now conduct over 90% of their transactions on digital channels.



The digital infrastructure of the sector is well invested and developed to catch up with the growth speed of the market and the demand of customers, she noted.



At a high-level roundtable within the summit, speakers and experts discussed a series of topics regarding banking digital transformation trends, mechanisms and policies for innovation promotion, and the application of new technologies to facilitate digital transformation.



A drill named DF Cyber Defense was held on the first day of the summit, with the participation of 200 cyberspace security experts in 60 teams.

At the drill (Photo: VNA)

Four conference sessions concerning fintech, digital data and platform, digital banking services, and information security, are planned for the second day (October 12).



Also taking place within the framework of the summit is a banking technology exhibition./.