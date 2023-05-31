Business Vietnam Airlines a star among world’s top airlines for 2023 Vietnam Airlines has been listed as one of the world’s top 25 airlines for 2023 by AirlineRatings.com, an Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency.

Business Vietnam’s services sector remains a bright spot: HSBC Vietnam’s services sector remains a bright spot, partially offsetting some external weakness, according to a report released by HSBC Vietnam on May 31.

Business Vietnam Airlines Group to provides 7.3 million seats this summer Vietnam Airlines Group, which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), has announced that to meet travel demand in the summer travel season, it will offer more than 7.3 million seats on domestic and international routes from June 1 to August 8.