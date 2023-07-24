Society Hong River’s mudflats to become green parks and tourism spots Mudflats on the Hong (Red) River in Hanoi could become green parks and tourism spots to serve not only city dwellers but also tourists.

Society VNA establishes chapter of Vietnam-Laos friendship association A congress to establish a chapter of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association at the State-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) was held in Hanoi on July 23.

Society Passengers eligible for refunds if flights delay for five hours or more The Ministry of Transport has issued a document on reviewing and amending circulars related to air transport, specifying the obligations of air carriers towards passengers in cases of cancellations and delays.

Society Vice President attends art programme in tribute to heroic martyrs in Ha Tinh province Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan joined former leaders and representatives of ministries, sectors and localities at an art performance programme in tribute to martyrs and revolutionaries at the Dong Loc T-junction national special historical relic site in the central province of Ha Tinh on July 22 evening.