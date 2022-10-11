Smart travel cards issued at Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam
In response to National Digital Transformation Day, the General Department of Tourism at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism coordinated with the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam Culture and Science Centre to issue smart travel cards for tourists.
The issuance of smart tourism cards is a breakthrough in management through digitalization and towards environmental protection by eliminating paper tickets.
The cards are as the result of the Vietnamese e-card programme hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
The multi-functional cards provide individual information about travel records, health, banking, trade, education, and transportation.
Card holders are also allowed to conduct one-touch cashless payments./.