Business Entrepreneurs core force in economic development: national conference President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Pham Tan Cong on October 11 called on associations and businesses to pool resources to enhance competitiveness and boost innovation to become a core force in implementing industrialisation and modernisation, and building an independent, self-reliant and prosperous economy.

Business Nikkei Asia: US President's Vietnam visit generates new investment wave US President Joe Biden's visit to Vietnam last month seems to have ushered in a new era of expanded economic links between the two countries, said Japan’s Nikkei Asia, adding that a fourth boom of foreign investment in Vietnam may be in the making.

Business Deputy PM: price control in nine months effective Price control work was effective in the first nine months of this year, with the average consumer price index (CPI) in the period up 3.16% year on year, leaving plenty of room to maintain stability in prices, said Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

Business Seafood exports bustle again in year-end period After a tough period with a continuous decline in orders, from September, seafood producers and exporters have become busier thanks to the recovery of orders for year-end festive season.