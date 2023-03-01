Representatives of the Ministry of Public Security, and Hung Yen and Son La provinces hand over a charity house to a poor household in Van Ho district, Son La province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 are holding an SMS campaign to support poor people in border areas.



The campaign, running from February 23 to April 23, aims to call on people across the country to donate funds to support the construction or repairing houses and create livelihoods for the poor and disadvantaged people in border and island areas across the country, and help them escape poverty.

According to the National Humanitarian Portal, poor people in the border areas mainly rely on farming and children have few chances to go to school, therefore, the opportunity to rebuild their houses is the aspiration of the people there.



Thanks to a donation worth 20,000 VND (0.84 USD) from each message, poor households in remote and border areas can build solid houses, opening opportunities for them to change their lives as well as enable their children to study and dream of a better life.



More than 1 billion VND (42,320 USD) was raised for poor people through a similar text message campaign carried out from April 24 to June 22, 2021./.