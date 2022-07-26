Thien Y Environmental Energy JSC, the project’s investor, said from now until the end of September, the plant will operate an incinerator with a capacity of handling 800 tonnes of waste daily. It can produce 15MW of electricity for the grid per hour.

The Soc Son waste-to-energy project was approved by Hanoi’s authorities in late 2017 with a total investment of 303 million USD.

Once completed, it will be the largest in Vietnam with a capacity of handling 4,000 tons of dry solid waste per day.

Hanoi currently discharges 6,500-7,000 tonnes of waste every day.

According to the city's master plan for 2030 with a vision to 2050, Hanoi will have 17 waste treatment zones. However, many have been delayed due to obstacles relating to site clearance./.

VNA