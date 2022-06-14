Soc Trang (VNA) - Soc Trang and Canada have shared a fruitful partnership over the past 22 years, with the Canadian Government’s provision of over 22 million CAD (17 million USD) to the Mekong Delta province for various projects that have contributed to the local socio-economic development, heard a ceremony in Soc Trang on June 14.



Addressing the event, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil underlined that Soc Trang is a trustworthy partner of Canada during the realisation of the country’s commitments to promote prosperity and growth as well as support the poorest and most vulnerable people, especially women and girls.



Soc Trang is one of the first localities in Vietnam to receive assistance from Canada, he said, noting that Canadian-funded projects have helped the province develop effective collective economic models, including the Evergrowth new-style cooperative that has generated stable incomes for nearly 2,000 dairy breeders, along with a number of projects to develop infrastructure and improve the quality of crops and livestock.



On the occasion, the two sides reviewed a project to develop small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which was implemented in 11 districts and towns across Soc Trang from June 2011 to December 2021 at a total cost of 10.2 million CAD, including 9.2 million CAD funded by the Canadian Government.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lam Hoang Nghiep said that along with supporting the development of business and production, the project has helped foster connection between smallholder farmers, businesses and the market, form a sustainable supply chain, and harmonize the interests of producers and other actors in the chain. The success of ST rice value chain is an example, he stressed.

At the ceremony, collectives and individuals who have made contributions to the success of the projects were honoured./.