Business Vietnamese startups to get 200,000 USD aid package Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth 200,000 USD to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

Business Aerospace components manufacturing plant inaugurated in Da Nang The Sunshine aerospace components manufacturing facility was recently inaugurated in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority.

Business Construction firms face difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic The complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously affected a large number of enterprises, especially construction companies, as their business and production saw not very good results in the first quarter of 2020, according to a survey by the General Statistics Office.