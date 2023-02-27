Soc Trang identifies key tourism products to attract tourists
The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has identified key tourism products to attract tourists and develop its tourism by 2025.
The Wat Patum Wongsa Som Rong Pagoda in Soc Trang province is one of the most beautiful and largest Khmer pagodas in the Mekong Delta. (Photo: VNA)SocTrang (VNS/VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has identified key tourism products to attract tourists and develop its tourism by 2025.
The province will focus on spiritual tourism in the city of Soc Trang which is known as a home to many unique pagodas such as Buu Son or Dat Set (Clay) Pagoda, and Mahatup or Doi (Bat) Pagoda.
The city is also home to the Patum Wongsa Som Rong Pagoda, one of the most beautiful and largest Khmer pagodas in the region. The highlight of the pagoda is a reclining Buddha statue which is 63m long and 22.5m high.
The province continues to preserve and renovate its relic site Gieng Tien (Fairy Well) in Chau Thanh district, which is believed to be created by a fairy and has existed more than 1,000 years ago. People often come there to pray for peace and prosperity.
In addition, community-based tourism and agricultural tourism will continue to be developed in My Phuoc and Phong Nam islets in Ke Sach district, Sau Xom Stork Garden in My Xuyen district, and in Chau Thanh and Cu Lao Dung districts.
Tran Minh Ly, director of the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said: “The province is continuing to create and perfect community-based tourism products and services in Cu Lao Dung, Ke Sach and My Tu districts, and develop music clubs to serve tourists."
The province will build tours to its historical sites such as the provincial Party Committee’s military base located in My Phuoc melaleuca forest, where thousands of meetings of the Party Committee were held during war time.
It will promote marine ecotourism in Cu Lao Dung district, and the beaches of Mo O in Tran De district and Ho Be in Vinh Chau district.
According to Ly, Soc Trang is seeking more investment from different sources to develop infrastructure linking tourism sites, religious relics, and craft villages in the province.
The province is also enhancing linkages and cooperation with provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City to create new tours and products to attract more visitors.
Accelerating digital transformation is one of Soc Trang’s goals in tourism development.
The province now has its tourism portal at mysoctrang.vn and a mobile application called “Soc Trang Tourism” to promote its food, destinations and history.
Soc Trang targets to welcome 2.3 million visitors in 2023, including 64,000 foreign tourists. Tourism revenue is expected to reach more than 1 trillion VND (42.3 million USD)./.