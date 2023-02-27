Travel Da Nang to launch this year's tourism stimulus programme The central city of Da Nang’s Tourism Department has issued a plan to launch a tourism stimulus programme for this year.

Travel Luxurious cruise ship brings over 3,800 visitors to Vietnam Spectrum of the Seas, one of the world's top ten most luxurious cruise ships, has docked at Tan Cang-Cai Mep port in the central province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau from February 26-27.

Travel Vietnam targets at least one tourism attraction in each locality by 2025 Vietnam is striving to, by 2025, have at least one tourism attraction in each province and city with local advantages in terms of agriculture, culture, craft villages and ecological environment.

Travel Bookings for April 30- May Day holiday tours surging: travel agencies Travel demand has been surging for the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holidays which last five days from April 29 to May 3 this year, according to travel agencies in Ho Chi Minh City.