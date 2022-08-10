Society Quang Ninh strives to build new-style rural areas in 2022 The northern province of Quang Ninh has rolled out a number of measures to complete its goal under the new-style rural area building programme for 2022.

Society Big bomb successfully removed in Quang Ninh A bomb weighing nearly 230kg was successfully removed to a safe place in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 9.

Society Over 1.88 million USD raised for national sea and island fund An art performance programme jointly held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) on August 9 raised over 44 billion VND (over 1.88 million USD) from 171 organisations and individuals for the "For the national sea and islands – For the Fatherland frontline" fund.