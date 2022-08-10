Soc Trang invests efforts in poverty reduction among ethnic minority groups
Soc Trang province, home to the largest population of ethnic minority people in the Mekong Delta, has been working hard over the past years to reduce poverty in the communities.
An event held in Soc Trang province on July 13 to implement the programme helping the poor build houses. (Photo: VNA)
The local household poverty rate, measured by using multidimensional criteria, has been brought down to 6.64% from 36.7% in 1992, when Soc Trang was re-established. The rate in ethnic minority communities stands at 2.85% at present, down 3 - 4% annually.
All the communes with many ethnic minorities have secondary schools, healthcare stations, and concrete roads reaching their centres. Besides, 100% of communes, wards, and towns in the province have gained access to the national power grid and met the national healthcare criteria. Up to 99.6% of rural residents are now using hygienic water.
Lam Van Man, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said building on these achievements, the Party Committee had issued a resolution on the implementation of the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority areas for 2021 - 2025, and then the provincial People’s Committee worked out an action plan with detailed objectives.
For 2025, Soc Trang looks to raise the average per capita income of ethnic minority people to at least 70 million VND (3,000 USD) while cutting down the household poverty rate in the communities by 3 - 4% each year. It is also working to have over 99% of the ethnic minority households using electricity from the national grid and other appropriate sources, and 100% accessing telecoms services.
He noted provincial authorities will provide more training for and appropriately use personnel who are ethnic minority people. Those with substantial contributions to local socio-economic development will also be commended and honoured in a timely manner.
In addition, Soc Trang will improve vocational training quality and job provision to increase the rate of trained and employed workers in the minority communities. More scientific and technical advances will be transferred while the production of profitable farm produce under value chains will be facilitated to help local residents develop livelihoods, according to the official.
The province has a population of more than 1.19 million, over 35% of whom are ethnic minority people. Khmer people account for over 30% of the total population and Hoa people over 5%, according to 2020 statistics./.