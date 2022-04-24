Sci-Tech ASIM Telecom gets network licence ASIM Telecom, developer of LOCAL mobile network, has officially been given a licence to establish a public telecom network from March 31, becoming the 8th network in the Vietnamese market.

Sci-Tech Ministry launches eID codes for subordinate units The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has issued electronic identification (eID) codes for its agencies and units, which are expected to help building an e-Government.

Sci-Tech Ministry works to raise public awareness of innovation, intellectual property The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 21 held a ceremony in response to Vietnam Innovation Day and World Intellectual Property Day (April 26).

Sci-Tech Vietnam to have new mobile virtual network The DIGILIFE Vietnam Digital Services Company Limited freshly announced that it has been granted a license to establish a mobile virtual network and provide related services.