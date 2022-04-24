Soc Trang province launches 5G network, intelligent operations centre
Officials mark the launch of the 5G network in Soc Trang province on April 24. (Photo: VNA)Soc Trang (VNA) – A 5G network and an intelligent operations centre (IOC) were unveiled in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on April 24.
Ho Thi Cam Dao, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the provincial Party Committee, said despite many difficulties, Soc Trang has taken steps to build an e-administration.
It expects that by 2030, the province will have fundamentally and comprehensively reformed management and governance activities so that the local administration can operate more efficiently, effectively, and transparently, the local economy can develop on the basis of science - technology and high-quality human resources, and new values can be created to raise labour productivity and generate new growth momentum, she added.
Viettel completed the building of the 5G network in two months, making Soc Trang the 17th province in Vietnam and one of the first localities in the southern region to access 5G services, according to Sen. Lt. Col. Pham Tri Dung, Director of the Soc Trang branch of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group.
He said the official launch of 5G services is the first move to universalise the network here and also an important step for Viettel to accelerate the building of digital infrastructure in the province.
The same day, the province’s Soc Trang city opened its IOC, which was also developed with support from Viettel.
Nguyen Van Quan, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the IOC is one of the key facilities in socio-economic development of Soc Trang city. It will help governance and task performance be more transparent and effective, and swifter, thus contributing to local smart city building and digital transformation./.