Society WHO representative speaks highly of Vietnam’s efforts in nCoV fight The World Health Organisation (WHO) noted that Vietnam has been managing “very well” the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), WHO representative in Vietnam Park Ki-dong said on February 7 about Vietnam’s efforts in the fight against the spread of the disease.

Society HCM City mulls public bicycle rental service in downtown The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has sought approval from the People’s Committee for a public bicycle rental service.

Society Japan helps Vietnam with rapid nCoV identification The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has presented the first batch of biological products worth about 2.3 million JPY (20,934 USD) to Vietnam, aiming to help the country promptly respond to the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society 340kg bomb deactivated in Yen Bai Sappers in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai on February 7 defused a US-made bomb weighing about 340 kg in Tan Lap commune, Luc Yen district.