Society Vietnam, RoK enhance youth exchange Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan and President of the Korean Foundation (KF) Lee Geun signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on experience sharing and youth exchange during the 2020-2024 period, in Hanoi on December 25.

Society 5 tonnes of wild animals found on bus in Ha Tinh Police in the central province of Ha Tinh on December 25 seized five tonnes of live wild animals on a bus that was moving from the south to the north.

Society Vietnamese Christians in Malaysia celebrate Christmas Hundreds of Vietnamese Christians living in Malaysia’s capital of Kuala Lumpur and surrounding areas held a get-together to celebrate Christmas on December 24.