Politics Party official receives Dominican Republic guest Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 3 for General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Miguel Mejia.

Politics Vietnam, Kenya agree on measures to boost ties Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Cabinet Secretary of the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monica Juma agreed on specific measures to enhance cooperation between the two countries during their talks in Hanoi on December 3.

Politics PM lauds veterans association's contributions to national development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lauded the Veterans Association of Vietnam (VAVN) for its active contributions to national construction and defence during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 3 marking its 30th founding anniversary (December 6).

Politics NA leader values water academy’s contributions to farming development Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has praised the Vietnam Academy for Water Resources (VAWR) for its contributions to the development of irrigation and agriculture sector in general over the last six decades.