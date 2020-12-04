Teachers and children with autism join a performance in a festival for children with autism in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A social assistance and rehabilitation programme for autistic children and people with mental disorders in 2021 – 2030 has been approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The programme aims to call for all of society to help increase material and spiritual support, care and rehabilitation for autistic children and people with mental disorders to integrate into the community, helping ensure social security and improving the quality of social assistance services for the mentally ill.

The programme aims that in 2021-25, annually at least 80 percent of the mentally ill and 80 percent of autistic children will have access to different forms of medical services.

About 70 percent of children from birth to six years old are hoped to be screened for early detection of autism spectrum defects and early intervention. At least 10,000 children with severe autism are set to receive appropriate treatment, education, rehabilitation and assistance in rehabilitation and social assistance facilities.

The programme also set a target that in 2021-25, at least 80 percent of children with autism will have access to education and at least 20,000 people with psychiatric disorders will be provided with vocational guidance and therapeutic workers at social assistance establishments.

At least 10,000 households with mentally ill people will be able to borrow capital with preferential interest rates for their work, and 80 percent of mentally troubled people with financial difficulties are hoped to be provided with free legal services.

At least 60 percent of social assistance establishments taking care of mentally ill people, autistic children and people with mental disorders are expected to have sports and fitness clubs.

To achieve the objectives, the programme outlines key tasks and solutions including medical, educational and career assistance, therapeutic measures and livelihood support.

It will develop a network of social assistance institutions in charge of care, rehabilitation education for the mentally ill and autistic children.

It will also improve the capacity of medical workers in the field, and recommend solutions, mechanisms and policies to develop the social assistance system in mental health care. /.