Social distancing crucial to curbing pandemic: experts
Social distancing is an important solution in containing the spread of COVID-19, members of the National Steering Committee for Preventing and Controlling COVID-19 told a meeting in Hanoi on April 3 chaired by its head, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc earlier ordered a range of social distancing measures, including banning public gatherings of more than two people, for a period of 15 days from April 1 to 15.
The Ministry of Health proposed the Government continue the strict implementation of this measure to curb infections in the community.
Vietnam is still in control of the situation thanks to the drastic implementation of directions from the Politburo, the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, and the Prime Minister.
Communications work has been intensified so as to not cause public alarm.
Thousands of border guards and soldiers are enforcing the decision on the suspension of activities at border gates from12pm on April 1. All those entering Vietnam were quarantined, as per regulations.
Discussing outbreak control at Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said all doctors, staff, patients, and others suspected of being infected have been quarantined and tested for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.
The situation is still under control, he affirmed.
The health ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of Information and Communications to introduce an online medical consultation system for Vietnamese embassies abroad and another
for Vietnam itself.
It also exchanged experience and cooperation with other nations to support the provision of medical equipment in neighboring countries.
By the morning of April 3, Vietnam had had 233 COVID-19 cases, including 85 who had fully recovered./.