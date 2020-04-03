Society Hai Duong strictly implements Covid-19 prevention work The northern province of Hai Duong has taken drastic measures to strictly follow the Prime Minister’s directive on social distancing in 15 days.

Society No Vietnamese in Saudi Arabia positive for SARS-CoV-2 No Vietnamese citizens in Saudi Arabia had contracted the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Vietnamese Embassy in the Middle East nation said on April 2.

Society Khanh Hoa develops strongly after 45 years of liberation After 45 years of liberation (April 2, 1975-2020), the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has gained great and comprehensive achievements in all fields, with economy developing relatively comprehensively.