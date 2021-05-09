Social distancing imposed on one district in Bac Ninh province due to COVID-19
The People’s Committee of northern Bac Ninh province has applied social distancing measures throughout Thuan Thanh district , starting from 2pm on May 9, in the face of complex developments of COVID-19 there over the past few days.
As of May 9 morning, Thuan Thanh was home to 37 out of the total 46 locally infected cases of COVID-19 detected in Bac Ninh province in the latest outbreak that began in late April.
Anti-COVID-19 measures will be strictly applied across the district as in line with the Prime Minister’s Directive No 16/CT-TTg, issued on March 31, 2020, including requesting people to only go outside for essential reasons like buying food and medicine, seeking emergency aid, and going to work; no gatherings of more than two people outside workplaces, schools, hospitals, and in public places; and keeping a distance of at least two metres from each other.
The period of social distancing will depend on developments of the outbreak.
Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang also demanded public activities, entertainment establishments, mass gatherings, and non-essential services in Thuan Thanh be suspended, public passenger transport from the district to other localities be halted, and personal vehicles’ movement be minimised.
However, she also requested ensuring smooth transportation of goods and production materials./.
