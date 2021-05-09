Society Struggle for justice for Agent Orange victims to continue Participants in a May 8 roundtable talk, including Vietnamese-French woman Tran To Nga, who is pursuing a lawsuit against the US companies that provided the chemical toxins used by the US army during the war in Vietnam, affirmed the resolve to continue the fight for justice for Agent Orange (AO)/ dioxin victims of Vietnam regardless of the court’s rulings.

Society Protestants live “good life and beautiful religion” Protestants in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai while enjoying a good spirit life over the years have received strong support and assistance from the local authorities in their economic development and poverty elimination efforts.

Society Humanitarian Month 2021 officially launched The Vietnam Red Cross Society's Central Committee on May 8 launched the Humanitarian Month 2021 on the occasion of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (May 8).

Society Two prosecuted for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam The People’s Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City said on May 8 that it approved decisions to prosecute and detain two Vietnamese citizens for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam.