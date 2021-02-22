Social distancing lifted in more areas of Hai Duong province
A COVID-19 control post in Kinh Mon township, Hai Duong province (Photo: VNA)Hai Duong (VNA) - Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hai Duong province Nguyen Duong Thai, who is also head of the provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, signed a decision on February 22 lifting social distancing measures for 185 people in Vinh Hoa commune, Ninh Giang district, where no F0 cases have been reported for the last 21 days.
So far, 2,063 households with a total of 9,623 people in 14 communes and wards in Ninh Giang district and Kinh Mon township have seen social distancing measures lifted.
According to the provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, as of February 22, Hai Duong had recorded 615 COVID-19 infections and 15,051 F1 cases, of which 8,772 have completed quarantine.
Sixty-four residential areas, nine villages, two communes, and two districts in the province are still under medical blockade.
Nearly 236,900 samples have been collected for testing. On February 20 and 21, 997 drivers were tested, with 285 negative for SARS-CoV-2. The remainders are still awaiting their results.
Patient No 2,362 in Kim Lien commune, Kim Thanh district, was identified as being related to patient No 2,332 in Kinh Mon township. Kim Lien commune is now under blockade, and all local residents have been tested.
Vietnam posted no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on the morning of February 22, keeping the national tally at 2,383, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the total, 791 cases have been found since January 27, when the new COVID-19 wave broke out./.