Social, health insurance books, gifts presented to needy people
Nearly 600 social insurance books, more than 10,000 health insurance cards, and over 3,000 gifts worth more than 5.9 billion VND (260,600 USD) in total have been granted to disadvantaged people across 63 provinces and cities nationwide as part of the Vietnam Social Security’s Lunar New Year charity programme.
A representative of the Vietnam Social Security's chapter in Bac Kan province presents gift to a patient at the provincial General Hospital. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Most of the gifts were handed over to patients at hospitals and students at ethnic boarding schools.
The annual programme, first launched in 2020, took place from January 17 to 20, targeting ethnic minority people, those who have escaped poverty but do not have health insurance, people from near-poor households living just above the poverty line who have not participated in social and health insurance, people with difficult circumstances, and other disadvantaged groups.
Its funding was sourced from donations by personnel working in the social security sector./.