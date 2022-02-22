At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 3,000 social insurance books and nearly 8,900 health insurance cards worth 17.2 billion VND (755,282 USD) will be granted to disadvantaged people across 18 provinces and cities in the first quarter of this year as part of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS)’s programme.



The funding for the programme comes from contributions of staff of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank).



It targets ethnic minority people or those who have escaped poverty residing in a number of provinces and cities including An Giang, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Bac Lieu, Ben Tre, Da Nang, Dak Nong, Hai Duong and Hai Phong.



Addressing the handover ceremony on February 22, Tran Dinh Lieu, VSS Deputy Director General, said the programme will spread the spirit of solidarity, helping people with difficulties access social insurance and health insurance policies of the Party and State, thereby having the motivation to succeed in their life.



This activity is even more meaningful in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic is still complicated and unpredictable, directly affecting all aspects of people's life, he said.



Lieu asked social insurance branches in provinces and cities to work with social organisations, enterprises and donors to assist more residents accessing social insurance policies, contributing to the realisation of universal health coverage.



Responding to the call of the leaders of the Party, the State, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, VSS staff have organised events to grant such presents for the poor, especially on the Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival.



As many as 3,146 packages of gifts, 487 social insurance books and 10,180 health insurance cards were given to patients with difficult circumstances and disadvantaged people on the occasion of the 2021 Lunar New Year./.