Business Retail sales of goods, services up in May Vietnam saw strong growth in its revenue from retail sales of goods and services in May 2022 due to an increase in tourism demand after the pandemic is basically under control and the 31st SEA Games was successfully held in the country in mid-May.

Business Vietnam Airlines resumes Hanoi-Busan route Vietnam Airlines has become the first foreign carrier to resume flights to Busan since the Republic of Korea (RoK) restricted flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.