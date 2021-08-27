Society ADB helps Vietnam improve climate resilience of infrastructure for ethnic minorities The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 60 million USD financing package to improve the climate resilience of transport and water supply infrastructure in Vietnam’s south-central coastal provinces of Binh Dinh and Quang Nam, especially in remote upland districts with large ethnic minority communities.

Society Project for capacity development of NA meets target despite pandemic A project jointly implemented by the National Assembly (NA) Office and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to improve the capacity of the Vietnamese NA has achieved set targets despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was agreed at a virtual meeting to review the project on August 26.

Videos Online book exhibition highlights Vietnam’s glorious history A book exhibition is being held virtually by the Hanoi Library on its website thuvienhanoi.org.vn to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Society 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security to be held online The starting round of the 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security will be held virtually on October 9 with the participation of more than 180 teams from universities and colleges in Vietnam and ASEAN member states.