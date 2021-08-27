Social welfare policy launched for homeless people amid pandemic
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has freshly signed a dispatch on giving shelter and providing social welfare to the homeless in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illustrative photo (Source: vneconomy.vn)
Hanoi, August 27 (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has freshly signed a dispatch on giving shelter and providing social welfare to the homeless in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dispatch is sent to authorities of provinces and centrally-run cities and the Ministers of Public Security and of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
It said the pandemic has rendered many people homeless and jobless, and their movement puts them at risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus.
The PM requests the localities to instruct the police and other competent forces to gather such people in shelters for COVID-19 testing and transferring them to welfare facilities so that related social welfare and pandemic prevention measures can be implemented in line with regulations./.