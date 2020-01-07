Politics Vietnam all set for ASEAN Chairmanship 2020: Deputy FM Vietnam is ready to take on the role of ASEAN Chair in 2020, making contributions to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

ASEAN Myanmar’s border trade with neighbours surges Myanmar’s border trade with neighbouring countries reached about 2.4 billion USD as of December 20 in present fiscal year 2019-2020 which started from October 1.

ASEAN Indonesia targets 2,000 vocational training centres in 2020 The Ministry of Manpower of Indonesia has set a target to establish 2,000 community-based vocational training centres (BLK) across the nation in 2020, as part of the efforts to boost the workers’ competency.

ASEAN Philippines overcomes Typhoon Phanfone’s consequences Competent authorities and people of the Philippines are working to overcome aftermaths of Typhoon Phanforne, which killed 28 people and left 12 other missing after hitting the country’s central part on December 24.