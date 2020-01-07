Socio-Cultural Pillar important to promoting connectivity in ASEAN
At the irst meeting of the ASCC in Hanoi on January 7 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) serves as a solid foundation to promote connectivity within the bloc in the most natural way, said Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung on January 7.
Chairing the first meeting of the ASCC in Hanoi, Dung laid a stress on four priorities of the ASCC in the ASEAN 2020, including enhancing regional connectivity, raising public awareness of the ASEAN Community and identity, promoting partnership for peace and sustainable development, and improving ASEAN’s response capacity and operation efficiency.
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) will engage in 33 activities within the ASEAN 2020, comprising 10 of the ASCC, 15 in labour sector, five in social welfare, two in women, and one of the ASEAN Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Children (ACWC).
Particularly, the ASCC’s coordinating conference held in Da Nang city in April, and the 21st ASCC Council Meeting scheduled in Ho Chi Minh City for October will look to recommend two high-level announcements on human resources development and social works in ASEAN, Dung added.
He asked competent sub-committees to pen detailed plans, organise events at rational costs, and work to ensure safety for participants.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, who is also Secretary General of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee and head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, said that the MoLISA plays an important coordinating role in the ASCC in 2020, describing the ASCC as a decisive factor in the development of the ASEAN Community.
The ministry has been on the right track, showing its thorough understanding of ASEAN, and known how to optimise available resources, he said.
Vietnam has selected the theme “Cohesive and Responsive” for ASEAN 2020, and received strong support from ASEAN member states and partners, Dung said, holding the two elements are interdependent and complimentary.
Under the theme, Vietnam will promote five priorities during its chairmanship year, including strengthening ASEAN solidarity and unity, promoting regional connectivity and adaptability to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, fostering awareness of the ASEAN community and identity, stepping up partnerships for peace and sustainable development, and improving the adaptability and operational efficiency of the ASEAN apparatus./.