Politics Sixth working day of 15th NA’s fourth session The 15th National Assembly’s fourth session entered the sixth working day in Hanoi on October 26 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Kon Tum, Laos’ Attapeu sign cooperation deal for 2022-2027 The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Attapeu province of Laos on October 26 signed their memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2022-2027, a move to implement the strategic cooperation agreement between the governments of Vietnam and Laos.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Austria on National Day Top leaders of Vietnam on October 26 extended greetings to Austrian leaders on the 67th National Day of Austria.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.