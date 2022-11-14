Business Infographic Vietnam's digital economy posts fastest growth in SA Vietnam's digital economy is said to boast the fastest growth in the Southeast Asian region with gross merchandise value (GMV) expected to rise 28% year-on-year to 23 billion USD in 2022.

Business Infographic Vietnam-China trade value China has remained Vietnam’s biggest trade partner, while Vietnam has continued to be the sixth largest trade partner of the neighbouring country, and the biggest in ASEAN despites impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical upheavals in the world. Two-way trade was valued at 165.8 billion USD in 2021, up 24.6% from the previous year.