Socio-economic issues, wastefulness prevention high on NA’s agenda on June 2
The National Assembly (NA) spent the 9th day of its third session in the 15th tenure on discussing socio-economic issues, the 2020 State budget balance, and wastefulness prevention in 2021.
In the morning, legislators continued to scrutinise the implementation of the 2021 socio-economic development and State budget plans; the implementation of similar plans so far this year; and the realisation of the parliament’s Resolution No. 42/2017/QH14, dated June 21, 2017, on the pilot settlement of credit organisations’ non-performing loans and the extension of this resolution’s regulations.
Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, and Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai gave opinions on these issues in response to NA deputies’ concern.
In the afternoon, lawmakers looked into the 2020 State budget balance, and the thrift practice and wastefulness prevention last year.
Ministers Nguyen Chi Dung and Ho Duc Phoc also provided further details on relevant issues.
The plenary sitting on the 9th working day was broadcast live on Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam, and NA Television channels./.