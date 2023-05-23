Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on May 23 told the National Assembly (NA) that the socio-economic recovery and development programme has created a new development space, new motivation and new capacity for industries, fields and localities, making an important contribution to the country's economic growth, recovery and development.

However, the completion of investment procedures for projects and the allocation of capital are still slow compared to the requirements of the National Assembly in Resolution No. 69/2022/QH15, he said at the legislature's ongoing 5th session.

Dung proposed the NA assign the Government to direct localities to review and balance state budget capital to get back the capital that has not been allocated to specific tasks or projects.

At the request of localities, the Prime Minister will approve the medium-term public investment plan with capital sourced from the central budget in the 2021-2025 period while the provincial People's Councils approve their medium-term public investment plans using the local budget in the period of 2021-2025 to recover the advance capital of each task or project.

The Government will report to the National Assembly the results of the capital recovery at the end of the medium-term public investment plan in the period of 2021-2025.

The NA on May 23 afternoon listened to the Government's report and the NA’s Finance - Budget Committee's assessment report on the lists and capital allocation for tasks and projects under the Socio-economic Development and Recovery Programme; funding allocation, adjustment and supplementation of the medium-term public investment plan funded by the central budget in the 2021-2025 period and the allocation of the central budget for the national target programme in 2023.

At the NA session. (Photo: VNA)

Reporting to the NA, Dung said that in the NA’s Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 (Resolution 43), the NA decided to increase spending from the state budget to a maximum of 176 trillion VND (7.5 billion USD) mainly in 2022 and 2023 to support and invest in tasks and projects in industries and fields. Based on the conclusions of the NA Standing Committee, the Prime Minister approved nearly 161.85 trillion VND (6.9 billion USD) from the central budget for implementing the socio-economic recovery and development programme. Until now, the unallocated capital is 14.152 trillion VND.

The capital plan from the central budget for 2023 approved by the NA is 338.41 trillion VND, of which over 137.84 trillion VND is allocated for the socio-economic recovery and development programme.

Dung said that most of the projects under the programme are new construction projects, so it is difficult to disburse all the allocated capital in 2023. Meanwhile, a number of tasks and projects are under the medium-term public investment plan for the period 2021-2025 of ministries and localities. They need additional capital to accelerate progress of the projects and soon put them into operation.

Therefore, flexibly harmonising between the medium-term public investment capital plan for the period 2021-2025 and the capital plan under the programme is very important, Dung said./.