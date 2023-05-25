Socio-economic situation report to be scrutinised during NA session
National Assembly (NA) deputies will, on May 25 morning, discuss in group a report on supplementary assessments on outcomes of the socio-economic development and State budget plans in 2022 and the implementation of such plans for the first months of this year, during its ongoing fifth plenary session.
The thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2022, and the approval of the state budget settlement in 2021 are also to be discussed in the morning.
Deputies will exchange views on the adjustment of investment policy of Ka Pet Reservoir Project in Ham Thuan Nam district in the south-central province of Binh Thuan and a decision on investment policy of a traffic road project from National Highway 27C to Provincial Road 656 in central Khanh Hoa province connecting with the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and the central province of Ninh Thuan.
They will scrutinise the assignment of lists and capital for tasks and projects under the Socio-Economic Development and Recovery Programme; the assignment, adjustment and supplementation of the medium-term plan on public investment from the central budget for the 2021-2025 period and the allocation of the central budget investment plan in 2023 of the national target programme; the continued implementation of the policy on reducing value-added tax by 2% in accordance with Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 dated January 11, 2022; and the policy of additional investment in charter capital for the Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam.
In the afternoon, the National Assembly will listen to a report and a verification report on the draft Law on Water Resources (amended).
Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh is scheduled to present a report on elaboration and revising the draft Law on Cooperatives (amended). The legislature will then discuss this draft Law./.