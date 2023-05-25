Politics PM orders enhancement of foreign investment attraction efficiency Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a directive clarifying tasks and solutions to enhance the efficiency of foreign investment attraction in the new period.

Politics Vietnam ready for joint work to maintain global peace, stability: Minister The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security is ready to share experience with law enforcement agencies and international organisations to achieve sustainable socio-economic development, contributing to maintaining stability and peace globally, regionally, and within each nation, said Minister Gen. To Lam.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 15th NA’s fifth session enters third working day The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fifth session entered the third working day in Hanoi on May 24 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, which was televised on the NA Television's channel.