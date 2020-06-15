Politics Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session The 14th National Assembly will discuss and decide on a number of important issues during the final working week of the ongoing ninth session from June 15-19.

Politics NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 13 with the discussion on the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the NA resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 and early 2020.

Politics Journalists make huge contributions to nation: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has hailed the huge contributions generations of Vietnamese journalists had made to the cause of national liberation in the past and the country’s development today.