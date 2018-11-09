Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the first session of the Socio-Economic Subcommittee in preparation for the Party's 13th National Congress in Hanoi on November 9 (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the first session of the Socio-Economic Subcommittee in preparation for the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Hanoi on November 9.PM Phuc, who is also a Politburo member, said that the eighth plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee approved the establishment of five subcommittees on the congress’s documents, socio-economic issues, Party statutes, personnel matters, and organisational work.He underlined the important task of the 51-strong socio-economic subcommittee in building a socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030, and a socio-economic report for 2021-2025 to serve the 13th National Party Congress.These documents should put forward strategic orientations for the country’s development in the new era, Phuc suggested, adding that the orientations need to connect closely with global trends such as digital economy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.Requiring subcommittee members to exert efforts to fulfil their mission, Phuc emphasised it was essential that they assess the country’s current situation and reality, including shortcomings and weaknesses, in order to get to the root of any problems that may arise.Attention should be paid to encouraging scientists to get involved in the document making process, the leader stated, adding that people’s ideas are also important to this process. –VNA