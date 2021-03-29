Business Vietnamese firms advised to promote online sale in Singapore Vietnamese enterprises are looking to sell their products online in Singapore where 73 percent of its population regularly shop online and make cross-border transactions.

Business Foreign investment into Vietnam up 18.5 percent in first three months As much as 10.13 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) was injected into Vietnam in the first three months of the year to March 20, a year-on-year increase of 18.5 percent, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,231 VND/USD on March 29, up 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week (March 26).

Business IDICO attracts 10 investors to its IPs since year's beginning The Vietnam Urban and Industrial Zone Development Investment Corporation (IDICO) has leased nearly 50 ha of land under its management to 10 investors since the start of 2021, despite negative impacts of COVID-19.