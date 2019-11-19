Sci-Tech Vietnamese Talent Awards honour innovation A speech-to-text software application with accuracy of up to 93.6 percent was honoured on November 15 as the winner of the Vietnamese Talent Awards 2019 IT category.

Society Centre for toxic chemicals and environmental treatment established A ceremony to announce the Prime Minister’s decision on establishing the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) was held on November 13 in Hanoi.

Sci-Tech Cybersecurity - top priority in IoT application Ensuring information and national security is a top priority when applying internet of things (IoT) in production and life, a conference heard in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13.

Sci-Tech Vietnam wins three ASOCIO awards for 2019 Three representatives of Vietnam won ICT awards for 2019 of the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO), according to the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA).