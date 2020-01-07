Software launched to better support disabled people
As of September 2019, nearly 75,000 people had registered with a software managing information of people with disabilities in the central provinces of Quang Binh and Binh Dinh.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – As of September 2019, nearly 75,000 people had registered with a software managing information of people with disabilities in the central provinces of Quang Binh and Binh Dinh.
The figures were released at a workshop held in Hanoi on January 7 by the Social Sponsor Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam.
The software has been launched across all 318 communes in the two provinces.
Of the total disabled people, more than 12 percent are bomb and mine victims, most of whom are between 60 and 79 years old. Women account for 46 percent and children under 15 years old, 7 percent.
Most victims need support in orthopedic surgery, functional rehabilitation, psychological consultancy, job generation, occupational training and access to social welfare.
Speaking at the workshop, Sitara Syed, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Vietnam, said the building and implementation of evidence-based interventions assisting the disabled, bomb and mine victims and other disadvantaged groups aims to ensure that no one is left behind.
She suggested deploying the software across Vietnam to keep the information on disabled people and bomb and mine victims regularly updated, thus helping non-governmental organisations, policy makers and legislators develop programmes, policies and laws more effectively.
At the workshop, bomb and mine victims shared their own stories and expressed their hope for support from the Government and relevant agencies.
The workshop took place within the framework of a project to remedy the consequences of post-war bombs and mines in Vietnam, funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency./.