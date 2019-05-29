Many people in Ho Chi Minh City are paying very little for their monthly electricity bills in recent times. What is more, they were even able to earn money by selling electricity back to the State. How is this possible?



A system of nine solar panels installed nearly one year ago has cut down Thu Ha’s monthly electricity bill by one-third. Since early May this month, she was even able to sell excess energy to the electricity sector.

Installing solar power systems requires significant investment.

There have been 1,600 households and enterprises installing solar energy systems in Ho Chi Minh City. Over one-third of those have contributed 2 million kW into the national grid.

Vietnam, and Ho Chi Mịnh City in particular, hold huge potential for solar energy development. According to experts, the southern hub has only exploited 40 percent of the potential. –VNA